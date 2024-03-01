Corton Capital Inc. Has $252,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Corton Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,936,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,936,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,856,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock valued at $326,290,142 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 3.0 %

Salesforce stock opened at $308.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $298.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.98 and a 1 year high of $310.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.86.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

