Corton Capital Inc. Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Corton Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,625 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

