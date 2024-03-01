Corton Capital Inc. Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $205.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $225.94.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

