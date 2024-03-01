Corton Capital Inc. Invests $250,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in PayPal by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

PayPal Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $60.34 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $79.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

