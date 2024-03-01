Corton Capital Inc. Invests $258,000 in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Corton Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of UWM as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 2,107.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,592,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 30.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,077,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,451 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 1,688.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 736,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 695,292 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 250.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 808,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 577,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UWM by 46.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 558,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on UWMC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.59.

UWM Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $597.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.62. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of ($114.58) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -210.53%.

UWM Company Profile

(Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

