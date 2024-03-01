Corton Capital Inc. Invests $279,000 in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLRFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,592 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLR. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 2,324.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 32.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 798.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Fluor (NYSE:FLRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

