Corton Capital Inc. Invests $279,000 in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,592 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLR. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 2,324.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 32.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 798.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

