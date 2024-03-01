Corton Capital Inc. Invests $288,000 in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 264,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after acquiring an additional 854,662 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $50,051.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,820,472.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $147,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $50,051.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,820,472.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,151 shares of company stock worth $659,896. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Immunovant stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on IMVT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

