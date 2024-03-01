Corton Capital Inc. Invests $288,000 in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Immunovant by 205.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Immunovant by 24.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Immunovant by 17.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IMVT. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $105,919.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,583,183. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $50,051.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,820,472.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $105,919.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,420 shares in the company, valued at $11,583,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,151 shares of company stock valued at $659,896. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $35.37 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

