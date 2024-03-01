Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 658 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MLM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $577.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.20. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $580.78.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

