Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $321,000 Investment in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Mattel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 154,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Mattel by 256.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 287,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 206,729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Mattel by 44.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Mattel by 161.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.