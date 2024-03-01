Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $338,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,145 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.32 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.