Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $30.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.66.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

