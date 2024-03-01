Corton Capital Inc. Purchases 342 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,794,410. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.4 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $139.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.35. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.