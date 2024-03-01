Corton Capital Inc. Purchases 3,670 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 444,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 36,670 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

KD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:KD opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. Analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

