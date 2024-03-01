Corton Capital Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Insider Activity at Workiva

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Workiva

Workiva Stock Performance

NYSE:WK opened at $86.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average is $97.47. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.