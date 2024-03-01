CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.59.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

