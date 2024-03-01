CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Institutional Trading of CPI Aerostructures

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

