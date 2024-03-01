Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CACC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.75.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $553.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.27. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $379.77 and a 12-month high of $616.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $0.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 41.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.18, for a total transaction of $262,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

