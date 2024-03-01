Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Robert W. Baird

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.94 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,083.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $331,284.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,343.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,083.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,958 shares of company stock worth $1,620,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

