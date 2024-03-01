Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) PT Raised to $60.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.60.

CRNX stock opened at $40.94 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,070.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,070.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,135.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,119 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

