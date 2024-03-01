Critical Comparison: 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) vs. Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF)

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) and Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 374Water and Aker Carbon Capture ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 374Water $3.02 million 58.43 -$4.69 million ($0.04) -33.25 Aker Carbon Capture ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aker Carbon Capture ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 374Water.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

12.3% of 374Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of 374Water shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 374Water and Aker Carbon Capture ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 374Water -406.05% -44.86% -42.17% Aker Carbon Capture ASA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 374Water and Aker Carbon Capture ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 374Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aker Carbon Capture ASA 0 1 1 0 2.50

374Water currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.56%. Given 374Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 374Water is more favorable than Aker Carbon Capture ASA.

Summary

374Water beats Aker Carbon Capture ASA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 374Water

374Water, Inc. offers a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. It transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. The company offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. It serves agricultural, defense, food and beverage, oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceutical, waste management and remediation, and municipal markets. The company is based in Durham, North Carolina.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries. It offers carbon capture plants under the Just Catch and Big Catch brands. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway. Aker Carbon Capture ASA is a subsidiary of Aker Horizons Holding AS.

