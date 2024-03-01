Critical Comparison: TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) versus AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust $390.25 million 1.49 -$116.63 million ($1.69) -4.43 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $260.33 million 0.47 $53.78 million $1.57 3.87

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AG Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust -30.16% -21.48% -5.41% AG Mortgage Investment Trust 20.66% 9.29% 0.47%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust 0 1 2 1 3.00 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.20%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.24%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than TPG RE Finance Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.2% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out -56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TPG RE Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats TPG RE Finance Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

