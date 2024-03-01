Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of COIHY stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

