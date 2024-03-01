Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Croda International Price Performance
Shares of COIHY stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Croda International Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Croda International
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.