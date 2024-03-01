Crown Place VCT PLC (CRWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Crown Place VCT PLC (LON:CRWN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Crown Place VCT Stock Performance

LON:CRWN opened at GBX 29.20 ($0.37) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,970.00 and a beta of 0.12. Crown Place VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 29.20 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 32 ($0.41).

About Crown Place VCT

Crown Place VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializes in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare technology, information technology, fintech and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom.

