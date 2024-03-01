Crown Place VCT PLC (CRWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Crown Place VCT PLC (LON:CRWN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Crown Place VCT Stock Performance
LON:CRWN opened at GBX 29.20 ($0.37) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,970.00 and a beta of 0.12. Crown Place VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 29.20 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 32 ($0.41).
About Crown Place VCT
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Crown Place VCT
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Place VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Place VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.