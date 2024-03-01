Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $17,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $268.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.94. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

