CVS Health’s (CVS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,500,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

