CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,117 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $48,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
