CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,117 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1674 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

