CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.14. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

