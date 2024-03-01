CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2,224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $159,846.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,802 shares of company stock valued at $8,027,016 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

