CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $332,276,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,757,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,584,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

