CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $166,000 in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 1.0 %
SPXS opened at $9.65 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19.
About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
