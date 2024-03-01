CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $169.23 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $175.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.78.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

