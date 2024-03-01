CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $247,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,346 shares of company stock valued at $37,278,683. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.6 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $277.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $292.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.41 and a 200-day moving average of $219.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

