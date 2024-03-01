CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 92.13%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,825 shares of company stock worth $496,214. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

