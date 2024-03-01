CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,926,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.43.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

