CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CYBR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $263.76 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $283.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 356.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,605,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

