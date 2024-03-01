CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CYBR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.91.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 356.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,605,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CyberArk Software
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.