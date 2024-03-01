DA Davidson Downgrades Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $63.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.02.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 44.10%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comerica by 1,192.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after buying an additional 1,145,951 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,548,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Comerica by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after buying an additional 1,088,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

