DA Davidson Weighs in on Salesforce, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Salesforce’s FY2025 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.86.

NYSE CRM opened at $308.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $162.98 and a 12 month high of $310.54.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 291,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,936,987.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,936,987.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock valued at $326,290,142. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

