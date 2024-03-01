Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.30.

NYSE DAR opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

