Debra Bakker Acquires 7,000 Shares of IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) Stock

IGO Limited (ASX:IGO – Get Free Report) insider Debra Bakker purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.20 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,400.00 ($32,941.18).
IGO Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.
About IGO
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IGO
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.