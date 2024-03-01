Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $263-269 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.60 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.370-0.400 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1,066.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

