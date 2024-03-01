Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DH. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.31.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Definitive Healthcare
Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 3.5 %
Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 57,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,468,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after purchasing an additional 136,766 shares during the last quarter.
Definitive Healthcare Company Profile
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Definitive Healthcare
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.