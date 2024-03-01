Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $105.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Cowen from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.19.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $94.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $94.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

