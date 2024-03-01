Denali Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.80) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,508,000 after purchasing an additional 236,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after purchasing an additional 631,878 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,371,000 after purchasing an additional 250,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,659,000 after purchasing an additional 441,528 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,648,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 170,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,896.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 3,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $62,331.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,543.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,270 shares of company stock worth $1,200,944. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Further Reading

