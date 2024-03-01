Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Acquired by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,443 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Denali Therapeutics worth $12,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 13.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,239,000 after purchasing an additional 113,428 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,351,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,890,000 after purchasing an additional 288,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $193,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,237.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 3,208 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $62,331.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,543.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $193,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,237.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,944 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Featured Articles

