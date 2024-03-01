Derek Cumming Sells 700 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total value of C$48,653.50.

CCL Industries Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$69.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of C$52.82 and a 52 week high of C$71.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.19.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$78.40.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.