Desjardins Lowers Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$14.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC downgraded Cascades from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cascades currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.00.

Get Cascades alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CAS

Cascades Stock Performance

Cascades Increases Dividend

TSE CAS opened at C$10.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$10.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00.

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is -63.16%.

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.