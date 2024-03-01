Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.73) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.73) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.93) to GBX 1,820 ($23.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,696.67 ($21.52).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,664.60 ($21.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,387.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,581.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,489.64. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,699.20 ($21.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,333.33%.

In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner bought 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.39) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,791.22). In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.39) per share, with a total value of £6,931 ($8,791.22). Also, insider Julie Brown purchased 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,583 ($20.08) per share, with a total value of £306,468.80 ($388,722.48). Insiders have acquired a total of 19,846 shares of company stock worth $31,353,276 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

