Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 1,066.7% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLAKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

