Deutsche Lufthansa’s (DLAKY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deutsche Lufthansa from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLAKY

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

DLAKY opened at $7.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.